BHLDN

Balloon Cloud Kit

$46.00

Buy Now Review It

At BHLDN

Description Create a one-of-a-kind accent piece for your party with this cloud kit, which includes several sizes of balloons and confetti in elegant hues. By Bubblegum Balloons Style #51204352 Product Details Set includes 54 mixed 5", 11" and 16" balloons, tissue paper confetti, and tying strip Instructions included 5"-16" diameter inflated Latex, tissue paper United Kingdom Shipping & Returns #pdp-shipping-table th, #pdp-shipping-table td { text-align: center; border: 1px solid #999; width: 33.3% } #pdp-shipping-table thead { background: #f9ede9; } #pdp-shipping-table tbody { background: #fcfaf6; } Shipping For orders placed by 1 p.m. ET, most in-stock items ship within 24 hours of ordering; however, some orders may take up to 48 hours to process. Please note we do not ship on Saturdays, Sundays, or holidays. Expedited orders cannot be delivered on weekends or holidays. Learn more about our shipping here. Shipping Method Shipping Time Shipping Fee Standard 5-9 business days $4.95-$10.95 Express 2-3 business days Add $15 Overnight 1-2 business days Add $25 * Gowns (UPS) Varies based on shipping method Additional shipping charge of $15 Returns Our hope is that you are completely satisfied with your BHLDN purchase. If you aren’t, we are happy to accept your return or exchange; please keep in mind that merchandise must not be worn, washed or altered, and must be free of stains, pet hair, floor debris, and pin marks.Merchandise must have all tags attached and be returned in original packaging. Most items must be shipped back to us and cannot be returned to a store. Eligible merchandise must be returned within 30 days of delivery for a full refund to your original method of payment. We offer free returns for any US order! View our complete return policy and/or start your return online here.