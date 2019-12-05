Cartier

Ballon Bleu De Cartier 33mm 18-karat Pink Gold And Alligator Watch

$11900.00

Movement Self-winding mechanical movement caliber Cartier 076 Functions Hour, minute and second hands Dial Silvered opaline flinqué dial with lacquered sunray effect Black Roman numerals and markers, blued steel sword-shaped hands Case 18-karat pink gold case Crown for time adjustments and manual winding Buckle-fastening chocolate alligator strap Specifications Case diameter: 33mm; case thickness: 9.96mm Water resistance: 3 bar Comes in presentation box Alligator: USA Reference number: W6920097 Manufactured in SwitzerlandCartier creations are manufactured with the greatest care by Cartier workshops in the purest tradition of jewelry and watchmaking, thus giving each piece a unique character. As a result, information on the carat weights in relation to a model may vary slightly from one piece to another and are therefore given for information only.