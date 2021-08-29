Justin Boots

Ballet Pink Cowboy Boots Ladies Us Size 7

$247.97

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Purchased from a custom western shop in northern Texas, these soft ballet pink pointy toe pink cowhide leather Justine cowboy boots have a 2.5" - 3" stacked leather cuban heel with heel guard scuff plate on a 3/4" thick leather sole. They are a US size 7 or an Italian Ladies size 37. Exquisitely hand made, well constructed and in pristine vintage condition with no wear whatsoever. Stored in a non-smoking environment without exposure to the elements. Approximate Measurements: US size 7 or an Italian Ladies size 38 Leather Heel - 2.5 inch Leather Sole - 0.75 inch Purchased from a custom western shop in California, these soft brown cowhide leather cowboy boots have a 2" cuban heel, 1/4" leather sole are a US size 7 or an Italian Ladies size 37. Exquisitely hand made, well constructed and in pristine vintage condition with normal to minimal wear. Stored in a non-smoking environment without exposure to the elements. Approximate Measurements: US size 7 or an Italian Ladies size 37 Leather Heel - 2 inch Leather Sole - 1/4 inch Items will be sent by Canada Post which can take between 1-2 weeks for delivery within North America. Tracking numbers are available on all North American and International shipments. For a shipping quote to your country please include your mailing address with country and postal code at checkout. Choosing regular mail option may be a more affordable option but does not guarantee delivery. We cannot be held responsible should your item not arrive as there is no way of tracking it. Paypal is the acceptable form of payment however Etsy is sure to offer other forms of payment. No refunds or returns on this item. Please feel free to contact me for details. =. ★.\= Photos by Mikihaela Vuksinic