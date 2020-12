Joss & Main

Ballesteros Sofa

$900.00 $734.91

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Offering a classic clean-lined silhouette, flared arms, and velvet upholstery, this sofa is crafted from a solid kiln-dried eucalyptus frame and founded atop 5 tapered solid wood legs. Best of all, its luxe velvet upholstery offers a variety of color options, so it’s easy to add into an existing aesthetic *or* as the standout piece for a room-in-progress.