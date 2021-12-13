Cooee Design

Create a harmonious and decorative arrangement with the Ball vase in dark green from Cooee Design. The vase is part of a well known series of small ball-shaped ceramic vases that come in a variety of colours and sizes. The vase is handmade, making each piece unique, and the hand-painted surface is matte and soft – which has become the hallmark of the Ball range. The round vase is perfect for small bouquets and also lovely just the way it is!