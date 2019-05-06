Dyson

Build to keep your floors and air clean is the Dyson Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum. The entire machine has a HEPA filtration system that ensures allergens and bacteria are trapped inside the machine and not expelled back into your home. It has a hygienic bin emptying process where you simply push the button to release the dirt. The self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors. Shorter, stiffer bristles on the brush bar allow for deeper carpet penetration while maintaining superior performance on hard floors. Its wand and hose release in one smooth action to make it easier to clean up high and under furniture.