Dyson

Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum

$399.99 $299.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 has unrivaled Dyson suction**, and is light to maneuver. A slimmer design allows the Multi Floor 2 to turn on a dime, steering easily into difficult spaces. It’s ideal for homes with hardwood, tile, and carpets. The Multi Floor 2 has an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between all floor types – sealing in suction for a powerful clean across your entire home.Its wand and hose release in one smooth action to make it easier to clean up high and under furniture. With hygienic bin emptying, there’s no need to get your hands dirty – just push the button to release the dirt. Whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures that allergens and bacteria are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home. Dyson’s free 5 year warranty covers parts and labor, plus free shipping there and back. **Suction tested to ASTM F558 at the cleaner head, dust-loaded, against upright market.