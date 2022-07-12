Dyson

Ball Multi Floor Origin High Performance Upright Vacuum

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin High Performance HEPA Filter Upright Vacuum Fuchsia - Corded Instant-Release High-Reach Wand and Includes Accessories for all Floor, Delicate, Pet and Hard to Reach Surfaces. Radial Root Cyclone Technology captures dirt and microscopic dust, Self-adjusting cleaner head seals in suction across carpets and hard floors Includes Dyson Ball Origin Upright Vacuum, Combination Tool, Stair Tool, Lifetime Washable HEPA Filter. Ball Technology for easy steering. Certified Asthma and Allergy Friendly. Traps allergens and bacteria. Whole-machine HEPA filtration. No other vacuum expels cleaner air. Please note - This not a Cinetic Big Ball. Measures 15-1/2"L x 13-1/2"W x 42-1/2"H, weighs 17.4 lbs; Cord 35'L ETL listed; 5-year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty The Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin upright has a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hardfloors â sealing in suction. The bristles on the brush bar have been made shorter and stiffer allowing deeper carpet penetration, while maintaining superior performance on hard floors. Its wand and hose release in one smooth action to make it easier to clean up high and under furniture. With hygienic bin emptying, thereâs no need to get your hands dirty â just push the button to release the dirt. And whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures that allergens and bacteria are trapped inside the trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home.