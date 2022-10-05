Dyson

Ball Animal Origin

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 42.4 Inches (H) x 13.4 Inches (W) x 15.4 Inches (D) Weight: 17.37 Pounds Features: Cyclonic Action Capacity (Volume): .55 Gallon Cable/Cord Length: 35 Feet Run Time: Continuous Run Time Wattage Required: 235 Watts Number of Speeds: 2 Bag Type: Bagless Cleaning Path Width: 12 Inches Recommended Surface Application: Multi-Surface Filter Type: Pre-Filter Hose Length: 16.7 Feet Power Source: Electric Battery: No Battery Used Warranty: 5 Year Limited Warranty. Description The Dyson Ball Animal Origin tackles tough messes on your carpet and hard flooring- available only at Target. The powerful motor and Radial Root Cyclone technology thoroughly clean dirt, dust and debris from all floor types. The cleaner head automatically adjusts to suit your flooring, sealing in suction. With Ball™ technology, the Dyson Ball Animal Origin smoothly navigates around furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist, for precise cleaning. Stair and combination tools are included, so you can reach every nook and cranny of your home. Comes with a 5-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support. Bagless Easily dispose of dirt and debris without a vacuum bag. Multi-surface Can be used on many different surfaces.