Dyson

Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum cleaner has the strongest suction of any vacuum. With even more power for tough tasks. No other vacuum has stronger suction at the cleaner head than the Ball Animal 2. It handles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for parents and pet-owners. The Ball Animal 2 has an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between all floor types, including but not limited to carpets, hard wood, tile, and laminate floors - sealing in suction across all floors to tackle your toughest tasks. Its wand and hose release in one smooth action to make it easier to clean up high and under furniture. With hygienic bin emptying, there's no need to get your hands dirty - just push the button to release the dirt. Whole-machine filtration ensures that allergens and bacteria are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum comes with the Tangle-free Turbine tool, which removes hair from carpets and upholstery without tangling. Dyson's free 5 year warranty covers parts and labor, plus free shipping there and back. Suction tested to ASTM F558 at the cleaner head, dust-loaded, against upright market. Upright Dyson vacuum. The strongest suction. No other vacuum has stronger suction at the cleaner head Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home - Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria. Even more power for tough tasks. Engineered to give more power for tough tasks across all floors, including but not limited to carpets, hard wood, tile, and laminate floors. Self-adjusting cleaner head. Active base plate automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors. Performs as a carpet cleaner, hardwood floor cleaner, laminate floor cleaner, deep carpet cleaner, and more Instant-release wand. Wand and long-reach hose release in one smooth action, so it's easy to clean up high and under furniture Dyson pet hair vacuum. Designed for homes with pets. Tangle-free Turbine Tool removes pet hair from carpets and upholstery without tangling 5 year warranty. Dyson's free 5 year warranty covers parts and labor, plus free shipping there and back Certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. *Suction based on ASTM F558 at the cleaner head, dust-loaded against upright market Shop other Vacuum Cleaners to find the best option for your home! Click here for more information on Electronic Recycling Programs