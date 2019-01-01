Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
J.Crew
Ball And Tassel Earrings
$24.50
$14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew
Spherical studs + colorful tassels = light, easy-to-wear earrings that make a big impact.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Becca
Whippet Charm Earrings
$235.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Irene Neuwirth
Signature Teardrop Chandelier Earrings
$2620.00
from
Ylang 23
BUY
DETAILS
Alison Lou
Double-pappardelle Stelle Earrings
$4000.00
from
Alison Lou
BUY
DETAILS
Eddie Borgo
Small Rose Gold Plated Chain Tassel Drop Earrings
$160.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
More from J.Crew
DETAILS
J.Crew
Sleeveless Embroidered Poplin Shirtdress
$168.00
$83.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Teddy Sherpa Bomber Jacket
$168.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Embroidered Long-sleeve Midi Dress
$168.00
$100.80
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Smocked Ruffle Top In Liberty Ross Floral
C$114.50
C$103.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted