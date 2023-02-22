Ball & Chain

Ball And Chain Strip Bedroom Blackjack Card Game

Novelty The initial object of Strip Bedroom Blackjack is to get you and your lover stripped naked while trying to get 21 Once in the buff you can then take part in the many sex and foreplay activities (Strip) Bedroom Blackjack from Ball Chain. What Happens in the Bedroom...Stays in the Bedroom. Contents: 1 instruction card 8 wild cards and 52 cards that included 104 strip and foreplay activities. 100+ Game Possibilities. The initial object of Strip Bedroom Blackjack is to get you and your lover stripped naked while trying to get 21 (For example Ace and a King or two 10's and an Ace). Once in the buff you can then take part in the many sex and foreplay activities. Although this game is called Bedroom Blackjack you can also turn any of your favorite card games into wildly sexy fun. Play Blackjack Poker Rummy War Fish Crazy 8 or even Concentration-the possibilities are endless. Anticipation increases with each new hand and pleasure is not just awarded to the winner.