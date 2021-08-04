Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Franco Sarto
Balin Platform Loafer
$88.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A lug heel and platform bring utilitarian flair to a menswear-inspired penny loafer in patent leather.
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Glove - Cream
BUY
$105.00
Everlane
Ugg
Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
BUY
$59.90
$90.00
Nordstrom
Office
Mali Premium Leather Fisherman Flat Shoe In Black
BUY
£62.00
ASOS
Birkenstock | Free People
Madrid Big Buckle Torty Birkenstock
BUY
£128.00
Free People
More from Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto
Waxton Chelsea Boot
BUY
$99.90
$150.00
Nordstrom
Franco Sarto
Callum Loafer
BUY
$62.30
$89.00
Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto
Hope Loafer
BUY
$187.95
Zappos
Franco Sarto
Bazel Lug Sole Loafer
BUY
$49.97
$89.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Flats
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Glove - Cream
BUY
$105.00
Everlane
Ugg
Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
BUY
$59.90
$90.00
Nordstrom
Office
Mali Premium Leather Fisherman Flat Shoe In Black
BUY
£62.00
ASOS
Birkenstock | Free People
Madrid Big Buckle Torty Birkenstock
BUY
£128.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted