Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress
$278.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
The RealReal x Ian Allen Greer
Indigo Shibori Slip Dress
BUY
$495.00
The RealReal
Zara
Printed Crossover Dress
BUY
£32.99
£49.99
Zara
Zara
Jacquard Halter Dress
BUY
£69.99
£129.00
Zara
Zara
Polka Dot Midi Dress
BUY
£29.99
£45.99
Zara
More from Reformation
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Marlena Top
BUY
£168.00
Reformation
Reformation
Moya Linen Two Piece
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
More from Dresses
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
The RealReal x Ian Allen Greer
Indigo Shibori Slip Dress
BUY
$495.00
The RealReal
Zara
Printed Crossover Dress
BUY
£32.99
£49.99
Zara
Zara
Jacquard Halter Dress
BUY
£69.99
£129.00
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted