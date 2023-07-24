Intimately

Bali Soleil Bralette

$48.00 $19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 81411811; Color Code: 012 So unique and one-of-a-kind, this soft bralette is featured in a textured design and floral-inspired silhouette with a smocked back and adjustable shoulder straps. Fit: Pull-on style, adjustable fit Features: Soft fabrication, textured design, floral detailing, V-neckline, thin adjustable shoulder straps, stretchy smocked back, fully-lined Why We <3 It: Perfect layered up or on its own, this bold bralette is sure to become your new favorite. Intimately Our softest intimates and best-ever base layers. Intimately is an in-house label. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import