Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Balenciaga
Balenciaga Logo-embossed Rubber Slides
£235.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Matches Fashion
Logo-Embossed Rubber Slides
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
Form Crossover Sandal
£97.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Teva
Hurricane Shearling Sandal
$90.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Charlotte Stone
Raf Shoe
$198.00
$98.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Camper
Katie Sandals
$150.00
$113.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Balenciaga
Balenciaga
Grey Boxy Blazer Jacket Nicolas Ghesquiere
$185.00
$149.00
from
Heroine
BUY
Balenciaga
Logo Embroidered Cotton Poplin Jacket
$1650.00
$989.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Balenciaga
Triple S Nylon Sneakers
$695.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
Balenciaga
Knife Mules
$750.00
$375.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Sandals
Everlane
Form Crossover Sandal
£97.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Teva
Hurricane Shearling Sandal
$90.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Charlotte Stone
Raf Shoe
$198.00
$98.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Camper
Katie Sandals
$150.00
$113.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted