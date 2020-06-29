Of Origin

Balears Jute Sandals In Natural

£134.00

The Balears sandals are a beautifully detailed criss cross style. Like all Of Origin shoes, they are 100% handmade in Spain from jute rope sandal with a natural crepe rubber sole. They are also totally natural & biodegradable at the end of life. This is an easy slip on style and we suggest going up to to the next full size if you are normally a half size, but see below more details on how best to measure your foot!