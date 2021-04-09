Bamford

Balancing Tonic

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bamford

A soothing and protecting tonic with skin balancing pre-biotic combined with sodium hyaluronate and red micro algae. Balances skin PH, encourages skin friendly bacteria, moisturises, hydrates and protects skin barrier, protects from environmental pollution and stress, tones and minimises pores. The tonic improves the performance of other skincare products by allowing actives to penetrate deeper into the skin. 71% Certified Organic ingredients Size - 100ml