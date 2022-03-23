facetheory.com

Balancing Rosehip Oil O3

Our 100% organic Rosehip Oil is ethically sourced from Bulgaria and cold-pressed to preserve the potency of skin-loving components. Jammed packed with vitamins, essential fatty acids and antioxidants, this luxurious oil is a skin saviour for many due to its anti-inflammatory and regenerative properties especially for those with mature and acne prone skin. The deeply conditioning formula contains linoleic acid and vitamin E to hydrate, soothe and soften dry skin while regulating oil production in oily and acne prone skin. Our vitamin E contains all four types of tocopherol: alpha, beta, gamma and delta. Powerful antioxidants to brighten skin, improve texture and skin elasticity while shielding against damaging environmental aggressors. This fast absorbing and effective oil contains beta carotene and vitamin A to fuel overnight regeneration, and intensely nourishes skin for a plumper, healthier and brighter complexion. Free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils. Vegan and cruelty-free. Made in the UK.