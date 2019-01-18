Alpha-H

Balancing Cleanser With Aloe Vera

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Alpha H Balancing Cleanser with Aloe Vera is an extra gentle lotion that softly hydrates and cleanses, which leaves your skin feeling velvety soft. Its luxurious, creamy texture is gentle enough to remove all traces of make-up. Aloe Vera moisturises and rejuvenates the complexion whilst Vitamin E neutralises free radicals. The Balancing Cleanser with Aloe Vera is perfect for all skin types, but especially for those who have dry, dehydrated, sensitive and rosacea complexions. It’s non-greasy texture ensures a thorough cleanse, yet gentle enough to remove eye make up without causing irritation, leaving your skin perfectly fresh and hydrated. Directions of use: Dampen face and apply liberally to face and neck twice a day, morning and evening. Gently massage over the face and eyes (use sparingly around the eyes). Remove with warm water or a washcloth.