Balance Toner

$40.00

The Balance Toner gently cleanses and helps soothes the skin from redness and irritation after cleansing. It is infused with Moringa Oil, Rose Water, and Fruit Acids to detoxify and protect the skin, comfort the skin, and gently exfoliate dead skin cells to create a hydrating and glowing base. Get toning and see what you have been missing. We’ve created a toner to help restore balance to your skin and a little more: Moringa Oil: Rich in skin brightening and antioxidants that have antipollution cleansing benefits, it gently removes impurities leaving the skin feeling visibly refreshed and healthy-looking Rose Water: Honoured in Ayurveda for its ability to calm, soothe, and refresh the skin Orange, Lemon, & Bilberry Extracts: Each act to provide natural exfoliation to remove dead skin cells, resulting in a more even-looking skin tone