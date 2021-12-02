Vida Bars

Benefits Our Balance shampoo bar is handcrafted with gentle surfactants, best suited for those with oily scalps and dry hair. Formulated to clean your scalp while hydrating and moisturizing your hair. Ingredients like kaolin clay and ayurvedic neem powder help maintain a balance between your combination of oily and dry needs. Light mango butter and lemongrass essential oil help your dry hair moisturize your hair. Our Balance conditioner bar is handcrafted with light moisturizing ingredients, perfect for those with oily scalps and dry hair. Formulated to help moisturize your hair yet avoid an oily scalp, made with lightweight ingredients like mango and kokum butter, and the added benefits of sugar beet extract and panthenol. Ayurvedic neem powder promotes a healthy scalp. The details Each bar is the equivalent of 2 to 3 bottles of product. Vida Bars have an optimal pH balance for healthy hair, making them color safe. Our bars are handcrafted, which means each is unique and might vary slightly from pictures. All Vida Bars are vegan and gluten free.