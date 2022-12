House of Intuition

Balance Hair Mystics

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At House of Intuition

Our handmade aromatherapeutic hair mists are one-part hair perfume, one-part self-protection mist, and one million parts magical! Your hair is not just your crowning glory; each strand is an energy conduit connecting your crown to the universe. Lavish your locks with our fragrant mixture and infusion of 100% organic essential oils,