Bala

Bala Beam

$29.90

Buy Now Review It

At Bala

TAKE THE WORK OUT OF WORKING OUT. Form meets function with Bala Beam. At 15 pounds, Bala Beam’s sculptural, ergonomic design is perfect for concentrated & compound movements alike. Press, curl, row, squat and lunge to increase strength, agility, endurance and balance. You'll be working out before you know it. 15LB TOTAL. 1 PER PACKAGE. 3 FT LONG.