Style No. 68072701; Color Code: 425 Add extra resistance to your workout with these stylish wearable weights. Weighing one pound each, these bangles can be worn on the wrists or ankles to add a constant but comfortable level of resistance that helps to increase heart rate, burn fat, and build muscle. Wear these weights during any workout from yoga to running to boxing, for an extra boost to your fitness routine. One size fits all Shipped in a reusable vinyl bag Clean with yoga mat cleaner Travel-friendly What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process.