Bala Bangles

2lb Weight

$65.00 $49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bandier

Details At just two pounds each, Bala Bangles wearable weights add a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout Made of the highest quality fitness materials and come in a range of colors Wear them on your wrist or on your ankles For yoga, running, aerobics, Pilates, home workouts, core training One size fits all Sold as a set