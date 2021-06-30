Herbivore Botanicals

Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum Herbivore Botanicals

At Revolve

Herbivore Botanicals Bakuchiol Serum is a naturally derived retinol-alternative serum to help smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while sealing in hydration. It refines the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with the natural power of Bakuchiol, a botanical ingredient that's gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin. This bouncy, jelly-textured, water-based serum spreads on smoothly, providing rapid hydration for silky-soft skin. Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) gently exfoliates, enhances absorption, and visibly resurfaces skin, while Tremella Mushroom helps retain moisture for hydrated skin. In a blind use test on 106 women, ages 28 - 35, consumers reported the following results after 4 weeks of twice-daily use with Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum: 91% agreed doesn’t cause visible signs of irritation, 85% agreed that their skin looks smoother, 85% agreed that dull skin appearance is reduced, 81% agreed that overall skin appearance is improved, and 78% agreed that skin is retexturised.