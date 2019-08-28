Herbivore Botanicals

I saw a facialist for the first time in April because I was having bad hormonal breakouts from a BC switch. The facialist said my skin was getting too think from using Retinol ( Tretinoin 0.05% cream). I also hate how in the summer it makes my skin burn so easily, and I was wondering if that was doing more harm than good.I decided to stop using the prescription stuff for the summer. I saw this at Sephora a few months later. I have been using this product for 5 weeks. I don't know if I have noticed any difference in lines or hyperpigmentation, but I definitely feel a difference in my acne in that I don't have any! Normally around my period time I get zits and the frustrating thing is for me now that I am in my 30s a zit leaves a red/dark mark on my face for quite awhile, even if I don't mess with it, so getting one is bad news! My skin has been really clear ever since I started using this. I thought for sure I wold still breakout at that time of month, and I felt a zit coming on my chin, but then it just disappeared before it could get to the surface! I use this every night after I shower, with a few drops of facial oil. I don't think I will get back on prescription retinol if this continues to perform! Great job Herbivore!