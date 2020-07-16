Indeed Labs

Bakuchiol Reface Pads

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The Indeed Labs Bakuchiol Reface Pads are a natural and gentle alternative to retinol that can be used day and night! Formulated with bakuchiol (a high-performance plant-based alternative to retinol), niacinamide and additional antioxidant and soothing actives, bakuchiol reface pads ensure optimal results with minimal to no skin irritation. Similar to retinol, bakuchiol works to increase cell turnover, restore skin elasticity and has been clinically proven to be effective in reducing acne; while niacinamide regulates skin's sebum content and provides additional anti-acne care through its anti-inflammatory properties. Bakuchiol reface pads are formulated to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, uneven skin tone and texture all while improving barrier function and protecting against water loss leaving you with firmer, smoother and softer skin.