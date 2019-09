The Inkey List

Bakuchiol 30ml

£9.99

Plant derived, and with antioxidant properties, this natural Retinol alternative helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and even skin tone. The INKEY List Bakuchiol is formulated with the Omega-3 packed Sacha Inchi Oil and Squalane it also works to hydrate and nourish the skin. Features: - Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles - Even skin tone - Nourish skin