Baking With Kim-Joy

Cute And Creative Bakes To Make You Smile

About the Author Kim-Joy made it to the final of the Great British Bake Off 2018 with her unique, intricate baked creations that captured the hearts of the nation as well as Prue and Paul. Her iced woodland creatures, space turtles and beautifully decorated cakes – along with her calmness and vibrant positivity – put a smile on everyone's face and Kim-Joy has since earned a legion of baking fans around the world. Having previously worked in mental health, she now devotes her time to creating cakes and treats that bring a little Kim-Joy to as many people as possible. She has a weekly baking column in the Guardian G2. Read more