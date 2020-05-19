Meow Meow Tweet

Baking Soda Free Deodorant Cream

A natural, sensitive skin underarm cream that works. Made the switch to natural deodorant but struggle with underarm sensitivity from baking soda? We've created a sensitive skin formula that is as gentle as it is effective. Designed without baking soda or clay, this recipe uses dietary magnesium and arrowroot powder to help control moisture and odor. Nourishing plant oils and butters soothe and condition the skin, and a potent blend of essential oils keeps you smelling fresh throughout the day. Available in Grapefruit and Lavender. 2.4 or 9.4 oz glass jar