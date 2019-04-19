Brayden Studio

Bakerhill Floating Desk

$125.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Create a convenient space you need to work on projects or write out your bills without having to take up a huge amount of space in your home with this floating desk. It features a space-saving design that offers versatile placement throughout any room in your home – the living room, the kitchen or even the bedroom! It's large lower door flips down to create a spacious work surface that can accommodate your laptop, stacks of notepads, a cup full of pens, and of course your favorite coffee mug too! Behind the flip-down door are a gray felt tack board that is perfect for hanging reminders, important papers, and your mail. This desk also includes an upper display shelf for small home décor items.