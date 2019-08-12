New slim fit. Our baker with a high waist. 5-pocket jeans with a high waist and slim leg. Made of strong rigid denim (13 oz.) with an 80s salt 'n pepper look with a bright concolorous wash and slightly used edges. Metal logo button, studs, fly label and Closed off-white leather patch.
These jeans are 100% made in Italy in collaboration with three longstanding partners sharing our vision and values: Our denim is woven by Candiani, a traditional company in Robecchetto near Milan who sets new sustainability standards. Our jeans are sewn by the family-run business Paul close to Ancona with a high demand on creativity and great environmental awareness. The jeans are then washed by Everest in Veneto. The company develops innovative and ecological production technologies for an environmentally friendly finish. Many details and the used look are hand-crafted.