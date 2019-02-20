Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Staud

Bait Dress

$325.00
At Staud
The Bait Dress is a full-length linen dress featuring two contrast trimmed front pockets. Sleeveless with a high neckline, fitted bodice, and flared skirt; this is a great transitional piece for day-to-night.
Featured in 1 story
Staud's Spring Collection Has Us Ready To Jet Set
by Emily Ruane