Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Pants
Fashion to Figure
Bailey Metallic Mesh Pants
$79.95
$23.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Fashion to Figure
Need a few alternatives?
11 Honoré
Devan Jogger
BUY
$96.00
$128.00
Dia & Co.
Ashley Stewart
Embellished Distressed Skinny Jeans
BUY
$32.25
$64.50
Ashley Stewart
Levi's
711 Skinny Women's Jeans (plus Size)
BUY
$69.50
Levi's
Pilcro
The Icon Flare Jeans
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
More from Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure
Signature Long Sleeve Midi Dress
BUY
$29.96
$39.95
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure
Danice Terry Cloth Wrap Skirt
BUY
$29.96
$39.95
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure
Danice Terry Cloth Crop Top
BUY
$22.46
$29.95
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure
Karlee Caged Detail Bikini Brief
BUY
$24.97
$49.95
Fashion to Figure
More from Pants
11 Honoré
Devan Jogger
BUY
$96.00
$128.00
Dia & Co.
Ashley Stewart
Embellished Distressed Skinny Jeans
BUY
$32.25
$64.50
Ashley Stewart
Levi's
711 Skinny Women's Jeans (plus Size)
BUY
$69.50
Levi's
Pilcro
The Icon Flare Jeans
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted