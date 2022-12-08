Diptyque

Baies Taper Candle

$46.00

The MECCA view: The Baies Taper Candle is a diptyque variation on moulded and scented wax, bringing a festive feel to the table. Dark blue like the winter sky, its wax is delicately ribbed and embellished with a golden stamp. It diffuses the iconic Baies scent, which combines the tangy coolness of just-picked blackcurrant berries with the lively, flowery accents of rose. The Baies Taper Candle is complemented by an elegant golden candleholder, sold separately. Fragrance notes: Blackcurrant leaves and rose. Pair it with: diptyque Amber Taper Candle diptyque Feu De Bois Taper Candle