Diptyque

Baies Carousel Candle

$166.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Diptyque transforms their cult Baies candle into a delightful festive accessory with this enchanting box set. Featuring a golden carousel crafted with five gilded pendants (inspired by the iconic Basile motifs), specially designed to perch atop the candle and move as it heats up. The flickering flame projects a charming lightshow that mixes with the tangy coolness of blackcurrants and flowery accents of rose, to create a unique ambiance that only diptyque's offering can conjure. Wrapped in a reusable box, this piece makes for the perfect gift, sure to spark joy long after the festive season. Pair it with: diptyque Wick Trimmer diptyque Candle Snuffer diptyque Sapin Candle