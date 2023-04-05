Nuonove

Baiden Mitten Superior Exfoliator Glove

$48.97

Buy Now Review It

FALL IN LOVE WITH YOUR SKIN. With your skin baby soft you will adore touching it and so will others. GET A BARGAIN. Also available as Baiden System of 3 mitts and you only pay for two. A real steal. WORTH. EVERY. PENNY. AND THEN SOME. Up to 100 gloriously dead skin liberating at home spa sessions. BE FREE OF CONSTRICTING, AGING, DRY, DULL, WAXY, GREY, DEAD SKIN LAYER. Instantly shed it and SHINE. FEEL SUPERBLY DELICIOUS after every fabulous treatment and light up the world with your beauty.