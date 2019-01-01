Bahne

Bahne Faux Ranunculus Single Stem Flower

Bring greenery into your home with this artificial single stem Ranunculus flower in dark red from Bahne Made from plastic this incredibly realistic looking single stem faux flower features three flower buds and will effortlessly provide all the beauty a real flower would to your home. It will look stunning when display on it's own or with other artificial flowers in our range stylish vases. Our artificial flowers and plants can be used in any room of the home, to an office building, hotel lobby, spa - you name it! And the best part is that they are low maintenance, and will never need to be watered and will last forever without wilting or fading - perfect for those who aren't blessed with green fingers!