lemlem

Bahiri Maxi Dress

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Liya Kebede founded LemLem with the goal of preserving the centuries-old weaving techniques of her native Ethiopia, while also supporting local female artisans. This 'Bahiri' maxi dress is handmade from a breezy linen-blend printed with colorful stripes and has airy crochet trims. Wear it with sandals and a tote.Wear it with: [Loewe Tote Bag ], [Ancient Greek Sandals Sandals ], [Sophie Buhai Earrings ], [Alighieri Necklace ], [Alighieri Necklace ], [Laura Lombardi Bracelets ].