Margaritaville

Bahamas Frozen Drink Machine & Concoction Maker

$219.99 $149.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Nothing starts a party quite like a freshly made frozen drink. The Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker is sure to stir up some positive vibes at your next soiree or even a quiet night in with a loved one. The Margaritaville frozen drink machine serves up restaurant quality drinks in one easy step. Put the Margaritaville cocktail blender on "shave n' blend," and it automatically churns out a full, 36-ounce pitcher of delicious frozen drinks. If you want to put your own spin on the concoction, flip it to the custom "shave only" or "blend only" setting. With this frozen beverage maker, you'll be sipping on a slice of paradise in no time. The Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker features shatterproof construction, a large handle for easy pouring and a high quality plastic blending jar.