Columbia Women's Size Chart Columbia Women's Plus Size Chart Land the Columbia Bahama™ L/S Shirt and you've got a real winner on your hands! The Performance Fishing Gear™ (PFG) collection is specifically designed for mobility and protection with the angler in mind. Relaxed Fit is loosely cut for improved range of motion. Omni-Shade® UPF 30 fabrication protects skin during outdoor activity by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays (UVA and UVB). Supplex® nylon weave offers quick-dry performance for improved thermoregulation. Vertical back vents with mesh lining actively dump excess heat. Hook-and-loop, fishing rod tab holder at the chest facilitates changing of bait and tackle. Button-down collar. Button-up placket. Long sleeves with roll-up detail. Adjustable, single-button cuffs. Hook-and-loop flap chest pockets. Shirttail hemline. Body: 100% nylon. Mesh: 100% polyester. Machine wash cold. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Measurements: Length: 29 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!