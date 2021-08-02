Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
Free People
Baha Straw Visor
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
This so beachy straw visor features a rounded brim and structured silhouette, perfect for catching rays in the summer sun.
Need a few alternatives?
justHIGH
Oversized Straw Hat
BUY
$22.89
Amazon
SheIn
Wide Brim Straw Hat
BUY
$15.00
SheIn
CaliJShop
Oversized Floppy Hat
BUY
$24.99
Etsy
Everlane
The Baseball Cap
BUY
$28.00
Everlane
More from Free People
Free People
Baha Straw Visor
BUY
$34.00
Free People
Free People
Skinny Strap Seamless Mini Slip
BUY
£24.00
Free People
Free People
Cloud Rib Blanket Scarf
BUY
£40.00
Free People
Free People
Delaney Ribbed Leg Warmer, Ivory
BUY
£40.00
Free People
More from Hats
justHIGH
Oversized Straw Hat
BUY
$22.89
Amazon
SheIn
Wide Brim Straw Hat
BUY
$15.00
SheIn
CaliJShop
Oversized Floppy Hat
BUY
$24.99
Etsy
Everlane
The Baseball Cap
BUY
$28.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted