Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Edge of Ember
Baguette Diamond Ring – Yellow Gold
£375.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Edge of Ember
More from Edge of Ember
Edge of Ember
Baguette Diamond Ring - Yellow Gold
BUY
£375.00
Edge of Ember
Edge of Ember
Classic Silver Id Bar Bracelet
BUY
£51.00
£68.00
Edge of Ember
Edge of Ember
Classic Gold Huggie Earrings
BUY
£165.00
Edge of Ember
Edge of Ember
Inthefrow Luxor Ring - Silver
BUY
£148.00
Edge of Ember
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted