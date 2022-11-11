Friends NYC

Baguette Candle

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Friends NYC

Absolutely zero carbs ;) Two-wick, artfully handcrafted baguette still life-esque candle all the way from Italy. Use as a quirky table candle centerpiece at your next dinner party. Unscented. Find even more unique, fun candles in our complete novelty candle collection. Interested in more traditional candles and accessories? We got you covered in the Friends NYC Candle Shop! Size: 10" x 2.5" Materials: Natural paraffin wax. Origin: Made In Italy.