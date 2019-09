Zara

Baguette Bag With Buckle

$39.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Oval baguette bag in pale pink. Metal buckle detail on flap. Worn effect gold metal hardware. Short contrasting color removable shoulder strap. Long adjustable and removable shoulder strap. Lined interior. Strap and magnet closure.Height x Length x Width 4.9 x 10.6 x 2 inches (12.5 x 27 x 5 cm)