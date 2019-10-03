Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Mango
Baguette Bag
£29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Baguette Bag
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
kate spade new york
Schultertragetasche Nicola
€495.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Nicola Schultertragetasche
€450.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Amelia Schultertasche
€450.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Romy Satchel
€495.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
More from Mango
Mango
Wrap Cable Knit Cardigan
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Water-repellent Quilted Coat
$119.00
$83.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Seam-detail Straight-fit Trousers
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Flowy Lapel Trench
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
promoted
kate spade new york
Schultertragetasche Nicola
€495.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Nicola Schultertragetasche
€450.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Amelia Schultertasche
€450.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
promoted
kate spade new york
Romy Satchel
€495.00
from
kate spade new york
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted