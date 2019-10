Opening Ceremony

Bags That Carry All Your Crap, But Aren't Grotty Canvas Totes

£64.11

Buy Now Review It

At Opening Ceremony

The OC Logo Mirror Tote from Opening Ceremony Japan is a classic tote bag updated in a metallic PVC python print. OC's signature box logo and recycling mark are printed on the front and back, while a D-ring is a final touch to this reflective bag.