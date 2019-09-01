Little Liffner

Bags That Carry All Your Crap, But Aren’t Grotty Canvas Totes

£345.00

PorterEdit says a timeless leather tote is the ultimate investment buy, thanks to its power to make you "feel polished and pulled together at a moment's notice." Little Liffner's lizard-effect version has been made in Italy in a structured silhouette and has twisted top handles - they're the perfect length for slipping over your shoulder or on the crook of your arm. The zipped pocket inside will keep smaller items secure.